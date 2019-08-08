Reports: La Liga giants enter talks with PSG to sign Neymar

La Liga giants Real Madrid have apparently entered talks with Paris Saint Germain (PSG) to try and sign Neymar ahead of arch-rivals Barcelona this summer, according to sources.

It is Sky Sports that reports that Real Madrid are likely to sign the Brazilian right now, as Barcelona are yet to submit a formal offer for the star. Meanwhile, PSG themselves are unlikely to sanction a sale unless they are able to recoup the £200million they spent on him in 2017 June, as he arrived in Paris from Barcelona.

Sky Sports further reports that Barcelona are unlikely to match Neymar’s £200million by PSG as the Catalans are more interested in a loan deal or otherwise, a player-plus-cash deal for the Brazilian that could see Philippe Coutinho, Ivan Rakitic or Ousmane Dembele join PSG in exchange for Neymar.

Earlier, the 27-year-old forward himself reportedly told PSG he wants to leave the club this summer and he even referred to his former club Barcelona as his “home” which he should “never have left”.

However, Barcelona are yet to make a formal offer as mentioned earlier and rumours even suggest that they may not even be open to accepting Neymar back, after he left the club following a highly controversial deal, in 2017.