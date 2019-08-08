Reports: Chelsea star misses training as surprise move to Arsenal beckons

It appears Arsenal might be doing some significant business on transfer deadline day, just after they lost former captain Laurent Koscielny to the colours of Bordeaux.

The Telegraph are among the sources reporting that David Luiz did not train with the Chelsea squad ahead of a move to Arsenal on the final day of the transfer window.

It is understood that the Brazilian handed in his transfer request to the club, and wants to seal a move to the Gunners after they rekindled their interest in the defender.

The loss of Koscielny has necessitated the arrival of a centre back for the North London side, and Luiz might well be the best option available to fill the void considering his vast Premier League experience.

It is also pertinent to note that Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has made no guarantees about Luiz’s starting place in the Blues’ side, despite a regular starting eleven spot confirmed week in and week out under former boss Maurizio Sarri.

Chelsea are currently hit by a transfer ban by FIFA, and despite the loss of the central defender, cannot sign any player to replace him in that particular position.

After failing to sign Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona, Arsenal appear to have locked this particular deal down by the looks of things.