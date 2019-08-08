WATCH: Manchester United star arrives in Milan ahead of £72 million deal

Manchester United appear to have lost one of their star players in this transfer window, as Romelu Lukaku has made his way to Milan ahead of a proposed move to Inter.

The Belgian has landed in the Italian city, with around 200 fans present to witness his arrival after a long and drawn out transfer saga that could have seen him land at Serie A rivals Juventus just a week ago.

Romelu Lukaku has just arrived in Milano! More than 200 Inter fans here to wait him at 2am. @SkySport ⚫️🔵🛬 pic.twitter.com/Iapb9c0Ioy — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 8, 2019

The fans arrived in large numbers to see the striker come over from Old Trafford, who clearly looked excited to be making his way over to the Italian side from Man United.

This particular transfer story has taken several twists and turns but has finally ended at its originally rumoured destination, with Lukaku joining Inter and not Juve, who were just as keen to land the former Chelsea and Everton man.

From the reaction of fans, it appears that he could be a popular name around these parts in the upcoming season.