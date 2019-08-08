Reports: Why Christian Eriksen turned down move to Manchester United

According to sources, Tottenham Hotspur star Christian Eriksen has reportedly turned down a move to Manchester United, the reason being a promise he made to Spurs Chairman Daniel Levy many years ago – that he would not play for any other English team if he leaves North London.

Daily Mail reports that Eriksen’s promise to Daniel Levy was made in 2017. According to the English news agency, the midfielder told Levy via his agent Martin Schoots that he would never play for another London club out of respect to Spurs.

In 2017, Eriksen was linked to Chelsea for a brief while but he turned down the offer from the Blues, after which he made his promise, according to Daily Mail.

Earlier, Manchester United expressed interest in the 2018-19 Champions League finalist ahead of Thursday’s transfer deadline – and the Red Devils were reportedly ready to offer around £80million as transfer fee for the 27-year-old, before the player and his representatives pulled the plug on the deal.

Daily Mail further reports that Eriksen has informed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and co. that playing in Spain is his first priority.

The Dane is now being tracked by Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid, although Atletico’s local rivals Real Madrid have actually been mooted as his preferred destination for a long time now.