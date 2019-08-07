Welbeck joins Watford following Arsenal departure

Watford have signed ex-Arsenal and Manchester United forward Danny Welbeck, who left the Gunners at the end of the 2018-19 season.

Danny Welbeck has completed a move to Watford following his departure from Arsenal at the end of the 2018-19 season.

Former Manchester United forward Welbeck was not offered a new contract by the Gunners having joined the club in 2014.

Everton and Newcastle United were linked with the England international, but the Hornets have now confirmed Welbeck’s arrival on Twitter.

The 28-year-old could be joined at Vicarage Road by Rennes winger Ismaila Sarr, with Watford reportedly in talks with the Ligue 1 club over a club-record deal.

There’s a new name on the list… pic.twitter.com/nSG5ohwS3G — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) August 7, 2019

Injuries limited Welbeck to just 14 appearances across all competitions in the previous campaign, while he scored five goals.