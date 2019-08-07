Reports: Barcelona star rejects loan move to London-based club

Barcelona’s attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho has been linked with a return to the Premier League for quite some time now but a deal looks highly unlikely now.

After being linked with Arsenal for almost a week, Coutinho was reportedly on his way to Tottenham Hotspur. Though Manchester United were rumoured to be interested in the former Liverpool player as well, they didn’t come as close to signing the Brazilian as the two North London clubs.

According to reports in Sky Sports, Coutinho has rejected a loan move to Spurs, a day after ruling out a potential move to Arsenal. Barcelona wanted at least £80 million for him and the Mauricio Pochettino-managed side were reluctant to pay such a high sum.

Coutinho, on the other hand, didn’t want a loan move and thus chances of him securing a Premier League return now look slim. With only a day left in the English transfer window, if Spurs are serious about getting the midfielder on board, they will have to match Barcelona’s valuation now.

BREAKING: Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho has turned down a loan move to Spurs — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 7, 2019

Spurs are currently being linked with Juventus talisman Paulo Dybala and an update on the same can be expected soon.