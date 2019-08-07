Reports: Why Romelu Lukaku chose to train with former club as Manchester United exit nears

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku is on the verge of an exit from the club and isn’t even training with the rest of the squad. The reason behind his reluctance to train at United’s training facility has been revealed now.

Reports emerged earlier today that the Belgian has been handed a hefty fine by United for failing to report for training. He even trained with former club Anderlecht’s under-18 squad for a day but was supposed to report at Carrington on Tuesday, which he failed to do.

Now The Athletic have revealed exactly why the striker decided against returning for training. Apparently, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wanted Lukaku to train with the club’s under-23. The former Everton player wasn’t happy with the treatment and thus decided to train with his former club.

Inside Lukaku’s tensions with #mufc:

– mufc email Lukaku to request his return. Fines coming.

– Not spoken to Solskjaer since Friday’s rebuke & fallen out with Pogba.

– He’s gone AWOL in protest at Woodward’s refusal to drop demands below £75m.

Report:https://t.co/kNrJGwGUEw — Adam Crafton (@AdamCrafton_) August 7, 2019

As @AdamCrafton_ confirms here: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ordered Romelu Lukaku to train with Man United’s U23s and didn’t want him around the squad anymore. #mufc https://t.co/OA7V5xrdKO — Kristof Terreur 📰🎥 (@HLNinEngeland) August 7, 2019

Romelu Lukaku hasn’t trained with Anderlecht’s u18s today. — Kristof Terreur 📰🎥 (@HLNinEngeland) August 7, 2019

Lukaku is reportedly on his way to Serie A and United would want to close out a deal for him as soon as possible.