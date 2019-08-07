Reports: Manchester United reject Premier League club’s offer to take defender on loan

Manchester United recently announced the signing of Harry Maguire from Leicester City for a world-record fee which made him the most expensive defender in the world.

With Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s signings, United can claim to have a much better defence than they had last year. But the duo’s arrival sends players like Chris Smalling, Marcos Rojo and Phil Jones down the pecking order and with only a day remaining in the transfer window, a deal could be made for one of the three centre-backs’ departure.

However, it doesn’t look like Manchester United and Ole Gunnar Solskajer are ready to let Smalling go. According to reports in the Manchester Evening News, United have rejected Everton’s offer to take Smalling on loan for the 2019/20 season despite the fact that he featured the least in the pre-season among the six centre-backs that United have.

The report adds that this could mean the end of the road for Rojo at United but no club has shown solid interest in the Argentine. Solskjaer reportedly wants Smalling to stay in the squad. He even signed a new deal with the club last year and his contract runs until 2022. Even Jones signed on an extension with the club which would see him stay at United till 2023.