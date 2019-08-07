Reports: Tottenham Hotspur held discussions with Atletico Madrid for Real Madrid-bound star

With the English transfer window now entering its fag end, clubs all around the country have fast-tracked the deals they wish to complete ahead of the new season. And Tottenham Hotspur are no different.

With multiple reports claiming that Juventus’s Paulo Dybala is on his way to Spurs, the Mauricio Pochettino-managed side are now looking to offload Christian Eriksen. Real Madrid had registered early interest in the Danish midfielder but the links died down.

Simultaneously, after the Dybala deal fell off, Manchester United were interested in getting Eriksen on board as well. However, the Spurs attacking midfielder has his heart set on a move to Real and as a result, United cancelled the deal.

Though Madrid haven’t made any official approach yet, Eriksen looks like that he might end up in the Spanish capital before the end of the transfer window in the country one way or the other. According to reports in The Telegraph, Spurs have had discussions with Real’s arch-rivals Atletico Madrid about a possible deal for the midfielder.

The report states that the discussion were held while the negotiations for right-back Kieran Trippier were ongoing. However, with the English transfer window set to slam shut in a day, Atletico might make a move for Eriksen as Spurs might lower their valuation of the Denmark international.