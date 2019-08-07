Reports: Eden Hazard concerned with Real Madrid’s interest in ex-Barcelona star, meets Zinedine Zidane on the matter

Real Madrid are stil active in the transfer market and want more signings to improve their squad before the end of the transfer window.

Los Blancos are currently being linked with various midfielders after failing in their bid to lure Paul Pogba from Manchester United. While Ajax’s Donny Van de Beek and Bruno Fernandes have been linked with them in the last few weeks, Tottenham Hotspur’s Christian Eriksen is a new addition to that list.

However, along with improving the midfield, Florentino Perez has his eyes set on Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar as well. The Brazilian has been linked with Barcelona after PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi publicly criticised him but a move hasn’t materialised yet.

The French giants’ asking price coupled with their reluctance to undergo a swap deal has put Neymar’s potential return to Barcelona in jeopardy. To take advantage of the opportunity and increase PSG’s demands, according to reports in Diario Gol, Perez is looking to push in for the Brazilian.

The report, however, adds that Real Madrid latest galactico Eden Hazard is concerned by the club’s interest in Neymar. He believes if the club sign the PSG winger then his game time could get affected. He has apparently had a meeting with Zinedine Zidane on the matter, who himself isn’t in favour of signing Neymar.