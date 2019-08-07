5 deals which can go through before the Premier League transfer deadline

With the Premier League deadline day fast approaching, FOX Sports Asia takes a look at 5 deals which could potentially go through before the window shuts for England’s top division.

#1 Paulo Dybala (Juventus -> Tottenham Hotspur)



Subject of heavy interest from Manchester United as recently as two days ago, the breakdown of Paulo Dybala’s transfer to Old Trafford has kick-started a fascinating domino effect. Romelu Lukaku has been left in limbo and in the meanwhile, Tottenham are supposed to have upped their interest in the Argentine in the past 24 hours – having reportedly agreed on a fee with Juventus.

Personal terms are thought to be the sticking point, however, and how Spurs can afford wages deemed ‘too high’ even by United’s standards remains to be seen.

#2 Fernando Llorente (Free agent -> Manchester United)

Despite being second fiddle to Harry Kane throughout his time at Tottenham, Fernando Llorente’s goals have often been crucial to Mauricio Pochettino’s side, with the Argentine most memorably scoring against Manchester City in the Champions League last season to see his team through to the semi-finals.

It is this very experience that Manchester United are keen to add to their side, albeit with their new policy of recruiting youngsters – any rumour linking a player over 30 must be taken with a pinch of salt.

#3 Bruno Fernandes (Sporting Lisbon -> Tottenham Hotspur/ Manchester United)



Having been linked with Premier League side Manchester United throughout the summer, there is yet to be any concrete movement in the Bruno Fernandes transfer saga. While United have a sizeable void to fill in midfield following Ander Herrera’s departure, Fernandes is apparently not top of their priority list – paving the way for Spurs to enter negotiations.

With no official word from the clubs, agent or the player, however, this is one deal that could play well into the final hours of deadline day – if it indeed is in the making at all.

#4 Dayot Upamecano (Red Bull Leipzig -> Arsenal)

With Unai Emery having said that his team would not add to their squad any further unless a player offers ‘significant’ improvement, rumours linking Arsenal to a bid for Leipzig’s Upamecano are rather surprising. Although unlikely, the defender’s profile fits the sort of young blood Arsenal are looking to infuse their team with.

A mammoth £92 million release clause is certainly beyond their range, however, having already spent a club-record sum on Pepe – meaning any deal would have to be cleverly structured to fit into their financial pyramid.

#5 Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona -> Tottenham Hotspur/ Arsenal/ Manchester United)



With Barcelona still looking to push through a move for Neymar, despite an official statement saying otherwise, Philippe Coutinho’s departure would be the first step in financing such a transfer.

Few clubs, if any, can match his valuation upfront, however, and a move to United would be difficult given the player’s prior Premier League experience with Liverpool. A loan deal, thus, seems most likely – with Spurs thought to be leading the race ahead of city-rivals Arsenal.

Furthermore, Mauricio Pochettino has reportedly even called up the former Liverpool player in a bid to persuade him to move to London. Definitely, one to keep an eye on!