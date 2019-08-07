Reports: Serie A giants back in for Manchester United star; agent to fly to London for talks

Manchester United have some tough decisions to make over the next few days. Not only are the Red Devils trying to get new players in, but they are also trying to cut ties with current ones. One such star has been approached by an Italian club, with his agent visiting London for talks over the same.

According to sports journalist Fabrizio Romano, Inter Milan are back in for Manchester United star Romelu Lukaku. The striker has been linked with a move to Italy and his agent is now travelling to London to hold talks with his current employers.

Inter are going to try again for Romelu Lukaku. His agent is coming in London and Inter are preparing a new bid to Manchester United for Big Rom. ⚫️🔵 #transfers #MUFC #Inter — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 7, 2019

Lukaku came close to exiting Old Trafford last week. The Belgium international was subject of a player-swap deal by Juventus, who were offering Paulo Dybala in return. However, Dybala and Manchester United could not come to terms, despite Lukaku doing so with Juventus, and the deal was called off.

Inter did make a move for Lukaku prior to the Juventus negotiations. However, the Nerazzurri were shunned by the Red Devils who placed a price tag on their star out of their reach.

Meanwhile, Lukaku has since been training with his former club Anderlecht without United’s permission and has subsequently been fined by the club.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 4/5; The Romelu Lukaku situation has turned into an almighty mess for the Red Devils. The Belgian striker is currently training with his former club Anderlecht without the permission of his current club. As a result, Manchester United would want to get this deal over the line and cut ties with the wantaway star.