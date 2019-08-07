Reports: Manchester United open to signing one more player; Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s stance revealed

Manchester United, with only a day left in the summer transfer window, are still being linked with several names. Tottenham Hotspur’s Christain Eriksen and Barcelona’s Philippe Coutinho are two players who cold end up signing for the Premier League giants.

Though various reports claim that the Eriksen deal is off as the player is interested in a move to Real Madrid, transfer deadline days are known to throw up a surprise or two. Moreover, the fact that United need an attacking player with Romelu Lukaku going out makes things all the more interesting.

According to reports in The Telegraph, United are still open to signing one more player in the window but there are high chances that the Harry Maguire deal would be their last. The report goes on to add that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is seemingly happy with the squad and has accepted the fact that all the gaps can not be filled in a single window.

Manchester United have made three signings in the window so far. Maguire from Leicester City, right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace and winger Daniel James from Swansea City. With only a day left in the Premier League transfer window, chances of another addition do look bleak.