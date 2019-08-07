Reports: Juventus to freeze superstar if he rejects move to Premier League

Juventus star Paulo Dybala has been linked with a Premier League move ever since the Serie A giants included him in a swap offer for Manchester United’s Romelu Lukaku.

A deal to Manchester didn’t materialise as United and Dybala couldn’t agree on personal terms and the Argentine had reservations about playing for the club as they failed to qualify for the Champions League. Tottenham Hotspur then decided to make an approach for the player and are reportedly very close to completing the deal.

According to reports in English and Italian media, Spurs and Juventus have agreed on a deal for Dybala which is believed to be in the region of £69million. The transfer now depends on whether the Premier League side are able to match the forward’s demands.

According to reports in the Daily Mail, Dybala is holding out for weekly wages of at least £300,000 per week, which would see him become the top earner at the club. Even club captain Harry Kane earns £200,000 per week, a significantly smaller amount than what the Juventus forward is demanding.

This could result in the deal falling off, which Juventus don’t want. The Italian champions are expected to fund a move for Lukaku with the Argentine’s transfer money and don’t rate him anymore either. They are so desperate to get Dybala off the book, that, as the Daily Mail report adds, he might be frozen off if he fails to agree on personal terms with Spurs.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side have tabled an offer of £170,000 per week wages for Dybala.