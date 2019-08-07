Reports: Manchester United’s move for Premier League star off due to Real Madrid interest

Manchester United are trying to get several deals over the line in the final few days of the English transfer window. However, reports suggest that the Red Devils are headed towards another transfer disappointment, after losing out on Bruno Fernandes and Paulo Dybala.

According to the Daily Mail, Manchester United have withdrawn their interest from Tottenham Hotspur star Christian Eriksen. The Red Devils were linked with a late move for the Dane playmaker. However, upon seeing that he prefers Real Madrid over them and has his heart set on moving to Spain, they decided to look elsewhere.

Furthermore, Manchester United were being asked to pay a whopping £80 Million for the midfielder whose contract runs out next summer. In comparison, Spurs had reportedly asked clubs outside England to pay only £60 Million.

Meanwhile, the Manchester outfit has also been linked with a surprise move for former Spurs striker Fernando Llorente. They had made moves for Paulo Dybala and Mario Mandzukic but turned to the free agent after failing to reach an agreement for the Juventus pair.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5; Real Madrid’s interest in Christian Eriksen has been widely covered over the past two months. However, curiously, Los Blancos are said to be closing in on Donny van de Beek, thereby passing the opportunity to sign Eriksen. Although they may come back for him in the future if he ends up staying at Spurs for the season.

Manchester United, meanwhile, look to be heading towards yet another defeat, after suffering one in the case of both Bruno Fernandes and Paulo Dybala.