Reports: Arsenal ready to exchange £25million rated star midfielder for French defender

According to reports, Premier League giants Arsenal are targeting RB Leipzig’s star centre-back Dayot Upamecano and they are also ready to sell midfielder Emile Smith-Rowe in exchange for the 20-year-old defender.

It is the Mirror that reports that Emile Smith-Rowe is a key part of any deal that could happen between Leipzig and Arsenal, as the £25million rated attacking midfielder is wanted by the Bundesliga giants, who are keen on improving their attack this summer to meet the challenges posed by Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen and so on, in the upcoming season of the German League.

According to the Mirror, Arsenal would be willing to sell Smith-Rowe or at least loan him to Leipzig as a means of securing Upamecano, their centre-back target.

Meanwhile, the English news agency further reports that the Bundesliga giants are thought to be more keen for a permanent deal for Smith-Rowe if Upamecano leaves, but he could rejoin the German club on loan if all else fails.

Arsenal, who have already completed the signing of Nicolas Pepe from LOSC Lille, look quite formidable in attack at the moment, but the same cannot be spoken about their defence.

There are talks going about the potential signing of left-back Kieran Tierney and centre-back William Saliba and it is hence believed that signing Upamecano could give the Gunners a much-needed boost to their back-line alone with the other key names.