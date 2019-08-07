Reports: Manchester United hit superstar with £400,000 fine after he refuses to return for training

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has been on the verge of a move away from the club for quite some time now. But a move for the Belgian hasn’t materialised yet.

Lukaku has been linked with a move to Serie A, where first Inter Milan led the race for his signature before Juventus came in with a bumper swap offer including Paulo Dybala. However, Dybala’s reluctance to join United meant the deal didn’t go through and the Belgian striker was left in limbo.

The former Everton player was even allowed to train with former club Anderlecht’s reserves on Monday but was instructed to report for training at United’s Carrington training facility the next day. However, the striker failed to do so and now the club have decided to hit a hefty fine on him.

According to reports in Mirror, United have hit Lukaku with a maximum fine of £400,000, which is his two weeks worth of wages, for refusing to return for training on Tuesday. The report adds that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is furious with the Belgian’s behaviour and will have a conversation with him about the same.

Recently, Manchester United have been linked with Fernando Llorente, who is a free agent and thus can be signed after the transfer window closes as well. Which makes the Lukau situation all the more interesting.