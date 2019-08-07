Rumour Has It: Spurs’ Dybala offer accepted, eye Coutinho loan

We round up the front and back pages across world football, as Wednesday sees the transfer rumour mill crank into gear once again.

Tottenham are ready to make a splash before the transfer window closes in England – by landing Paulo Dybala and Philippe Coutinho.

The Champions League runners-up could add the two playmakers to their squad before the window shuts on Thursday, with Christian Eriksen potentially leaving.

In what looks set to be another chaotic end to the window, Spurs could be central to plenty of movement.

TOP STORY – SPURS’ DYBALA OFFER ACCEPTED, EYE COUTINHO LOAN

Juventus have accepted a £65million (€70.6m) offer from Tottenham for Dybala, according to Sky Sports.

Dybala has already reportedly rejected a move to Manchester United due to an unwillingness to take a pay cut, and a switch to Spurs is now in his hands.

Tottenham are also leading the race to sign Barcelona attacker Coutinho on loan, according to The Sun.

Here is tomorrow’s @SunSport back page: Spurs go on last-gasp frenzy to get deals over the line before transfer deadline pic.twitter.com/eeMwyX4JgK — Sun Sport (@SunSport) August 6, 2019

andare said to be interested in Coutinho as well, though a report from AS claims the Gunners are not considering a move.

ROUND-UP

– Spurs’ moves for Dybala and Coutinho could send dominoes falling. United want to pay just £50m to take Eriksen – who is out of contract at the season’s end – from Tottenham to Old Trafford, according to the Mirror.

– That would boost Real Madrid’s hopes of signing Paul Pogba from United. Sport and Marca report the France international’s chances of leaving the Red Devils rest on their ability to sign a replacement – like Eriksen – before the window closes in England.

#LaPortada Eriksen podría ser la llave de Pogba https://t.co/LgOHql3J0g — MARCA (@marca) August 7, 2019

are attempting to acceleratereturn to Camp Nou. The cover of Sport says the Spanish champions are looking for Coutinho and– who is potentially set for– to depart so they can land the Brazil star from the Ligue 1 giants.

Esta es la portada de SPORThttps://t.co/GkeE7T0oRq pic.twitter.com/mP2o0qtAoL — Diario SPORT (@sport) August 6, 2019

– Withpotentially set for, Man United are looking for a replacement. Yahoo Sport France say the Premier League club have made an offer forforward

– While Arsenal’s possible chase of Coutinho is uncertain, they have been linked with defenders after Laurent Koscielny’s departure to Bordeaux. Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla reports Juve centre-back Daniele Rugani has agreed terms with the Gunners, who may initially take him on a two-year loan before paying £36.9m (€40m).

– Staying at the Emirates Stadium, Mesut Ozil could finally be set for the exit. The Mirror reports Ozil’s representatives are set for talks with DC United over a move to MLS, where the German could replace Wayne Rooney after the forward’s move to Derby County in January was confirmed.