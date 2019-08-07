Reports: Barcelona on the verge of completing seventh signing of the summer

Barcelona have finally caught up to Real Madrid in the 2019 summer transfer window. The Blaugrana have signed the likes of Antoine Griezmann, Frenkie de Jong, and Neto, among others, to strengthen their squad. They are now closing in on their seventh signing this summer.

According to Don Balon, Barcelona are on the verge of signing Ecuador youth star Diego Palacios from SD Aucas. The 20-year-old spent the last season on loan at Dutch club Willem II and could complete a move to Spain in the next two days.

Furthermore, Barcelona want to go down the Moussa Wague path with Palacios. The Senegalese right-back was brought in by the Spanish giants following an impressive World Cup and sent straight to the reserves. However, a good season with the ‘B’ team has seen Wague promoted to the senior squad for the 2019/20 season.

Meanwhile, Palacios will become Barcelona’s seventh signing of the summer, if the transfer is completed. The Blaugrana have brought in Frenkie de Jong, Emerson, Neto, Marc Cucurella, Antoine Griezmann, and Junior Firpo already.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 4/5; Both Ajax and PSV were reportedly interested in the youngster but it seems like Barcelona have won the race. The Ecuadorian youth star will be sent straight to the reserves with a view to a senior promotion in the future. As it is, the left-back position is occupied by Jordi Alba and Junior Firpo and a chance with the senior team for Palacios is looking unlikely.