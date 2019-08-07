Reports: Paris Saint Germain to rival Real Madrid in signing Champions League finalist

With just a few days remaining for the summer transfer window to close in England, Tottenham Hotspur star Christian Eriksen is reportedly desperate on a move away from the Premier League, as Paris Saint Germain (PSG) and Real Madrid compete with each other to sign the star midfielder.

According to Don Balon, Eriksen is “in a hurry” as the midfielder does not want to continue in Tottenham. He has also apparently hurried his options to leave with barely 48 hours left before the transfer market closes in the Premier League until next January.

The Spanish news agency further reports that Eriksen’s favourite destination is Real Madrid, with whom he has been negotiating for months as we all know by now. Real Madrid, meanwhile, are keen to make new signings in the midfield as successors for Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, both of who performed poorly in the 2018-19 season.

Los Blancos have apparently lined up a move for Paul Pogba as well and it is a conflict of interest with the Spanish club that has prevented them from making the necessary signings so far. According to Don Balon, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane prefers only Pogba while Florentino Perez the club President prefers Eriksen.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint Germain have also targeted the Danish star who recently played in the 2018-19 Champions League finals – and as per the Spanish news agency, the player himself will opt for a move to the Ligue 1 giants if Real Madrid take too long to arrive at a decision.