Reports: Manchester United line up shock move for former Tottenham star as Romelu Lukaku replacement

In a desperate attempt to find a replacement for wantaway striker Romelu Lukaku, Premier League giants Manchester United have apparently turned to former Tottenham striker Fernando Llorente who is currently without a club as his Spurs contract expired in July.

Only a few more days remain for Manchester United to find a new striker and as a result, they have apparently closed in Llorente as he is a free agent, according to Daily Mail.

Daily Mail further reports that United are “leading the race” for the Spaniard, who has als0 played for Athletic Bilbao and Sevilla among other teams.

Serie A giants AS Roma are the other top team that is participating in the ongoing transfer race for the 34-year-old veteran,

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are also “still waiting” on any club to meet their €75million valuation for Lukaku, with the likes of Juventus, Inter Milan and even Napoli present among those clubs that are interested in the Belgian forward.

Lukaku has already shown signs of withdrawal from Manchester United, as he was pictured training with his former club RSC Anderlecht – without prior permission from his current employers.

Previously, he was also spotted chatting with Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte and their star winger Ivan Perisic, as the Nerazzurri took on the Premier League giants in a pre-season friendly.