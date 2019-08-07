Reports: Arsenal star in talks for MLS switch as Wayne Rooney replacement

Major League Soccer side DC United have reportedly contacted Arsenal superstar Mesut Ozil, in an attempt to sign him as a replacement for the outgoing Wayne Rooney. Rooney, as we all know by now, has already decided to Championship side Derby County as their new player-coach.

It is US journalist Steven Goff that reports, via Daily Mail that reports that DC United are set for talks with representatives of the Arsenal midfielder after Rooney agreed to join Championship side Derby as a player-coach in January.

“One of Ozil’s representatives will meet with DCU officials next week in Washington,” says Goff’s report, according to the English news agency.

Meanwhile, the 30-year-old midfielder who formerly played for Real Madrid and also a FIFA World Cup winner, has seemingly fallen out of favour with Arsenal manager Unai Emery. However, Ozil still earns £350,000-a-week at the North London club, which is one of the primary reasons why no European club have offered him a new deal to date.

At the same time, DC United are seeking a star name for next season and they believe that Ozil could be the perfect replacement for Rooney. They have also shortlisted Argentine playmaker Luciano Acosta, who has attracted the interest of Ligue 1 giants PSG and La Liga club Sevilla.

Former Manchester City and Liverpool striker Mario Balotelli, currently without a club after leaving Marseille, is another option for the MLS team, according to reports.