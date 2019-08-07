Reports: Barcelona agree to exchange star midfielder with PSG as Neymar transfer looms

According to reports, Barcelona have agreed to Paris Saint Germain (PSG)’s demands of exchanging Ivan Rakitic for Neymar, with the transfer move tipped to get completed in the days to come.

It is Albert Roge, a journalist for Sport, who reports that Barcelona are prepared to sign Neymar on loan right now, with the move set to become permanent in the 2020-21 season that follows. According to Roge, Barcelona will subsequently offload Rakitic in a player-plus-cash deal to complete Neymar’s signing.

Take a look at Roge’s tweet right here:

⚠️🔵🔴 En la operación Neymar (cesión + compra obligatoria próxima temporada) podría entrar Rakitic. El PSG ya está tanteando al croata #fcblive pic.twitter.com/7dDScXkKM6 — Albert Rogé (@albert_roge) August 6, 2019

On Tuesday, it was reported that Paris Saint Germain have demanded Rakitic in exchange for the Brazilian winger. The Croatian midfielder enjoyed a terrific 2018 FIFA World Cup as Croatia finished as runners-up, but later during the season, his form dipped and Barcelona suffered as a result.

In fact, Rakitic’s poor form became a turning point for the club on many occasions – the most noted among them being their Champions League semi-final defeat and subsequent elimination at the hands of Liverpool, who went on to win the competition. Barcelona eventually lost to Valencia in the Copa del Rey finals as well, thereby ending the season on a disappointing note.

Meanwhile, Neymar is hell-bent on a move to his former club and has already created a lot of problems for PSG this summer – so much that they are reportedly ready to cut down on their €300million valuation of the star and even agree to a loan move for him if needed.