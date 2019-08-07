Reports: Serie A giants to rival Manchester United in signing 2018-19 Champions League star

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Premier League stalwarts Manchester United have a new rival in the transfer race to sign David Neres from AFC Ajax – and they are Napoli, the Serie A giants.

It is De Telegraaf that reports that the Italians, who were previously in the transfer market for another Eredivisie player – Hirving Lozano of PSV Eindhoven – is now keen on signing Neres as an attacking alternative as talks between them and Eindhoven for Lozano have seemingly broken down.

The Dutch news agency further adds that Napoli’s main rivals in the transfer race include Manchester United and Atletico Madrid, with the Red Devils way ahead of the La Liga club in terms of chances to sign the 22-year-old Brazilian.

On Tuesday, it was reported that Manchester United have submitted a €50million bid for Neres, who was previously supposed to renew his contract with Ajax.

At the same time, Ajax have reportedly warned the Premier League club that they do not intend to sell the player for less than €70million.

This means that Napoli or even Atletico Madrid could sign the Brazilian ahead of United, if they match the Dutch side’s above-mentioned asking price.

Neres was one of Ajax’s biggest stars last season as they completed a domestic double by winning both the Eredivisie and the KNVB Cup. They also reached the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League, after defeating heavyweights like Real Madrid in the round-of-16 and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus in the quarter-final.