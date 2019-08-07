Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus teammate to join Premier League giants for €70million

Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly tabled a €70million offer for Juventus’ Paulo Dybala after the player rejected Manchester United’s advances earlier this week.

It is The Guardian that reports that Tottenham are interested to sign the Argentine, in an attempt to bolster their attack ahead of the new season. The Premier League side ended the 2018-19 season on a high, finishing fourth in the league and emerging as runners-up in the UEFA Champions League and are keen to do better this season.

Meanwhile, Juventus are willing to offload Dybala, as they are interested to sign Romelu Lukaku from Manchester United as a replacement. United have asked £75million for any club interested in their Belgian striker and the Bianconeri are currently competing against Inter Milan and Napoli in the transfer race to sign him.

At the same time, there is no guarantee that Dybala will join Spurs, as the latter may find it hard to agree on terms with the striker despite having already agreed on a €70million transfer fee.

The Argentine currently earns more than £300,000 a week at Turin before tax and would not want to earn less at Spurs. A further complication is his image rights, which are expensive, as well as his agent’s fees of up to £15million – the latter being the primary reason why Manchester United’s offer for the player ultimately broke down.