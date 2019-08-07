Reports: Manchester United make official bid for Romelu Lukaku replacement

Premier League giants Manchester United have reportedly made an offer for Olympique Lyonnais star Moussa Dembele as a possible replacement for Romelu Lukaku who is set to join a new club soon.

Manu Lonjon of Yahoo Sport France reports that there has been one offer for the striker from a Premier League club and that it is Manchester United who are behind it.

Take a look at Lonjon’s tweet right here:

Offre anglaise pour M Dembele ( OL ) ! Ce serait Manu Utd ! — Manu ⭐️⭐️ (@ManuLonjon) August 6, 2019

In case you did not know, Dembele already has a history of playing in the Premier League, having made two appearances for the now-relegated Fulham in the 2013-14 season.

He then went on to join Scottish side Celtic, scoring 51 goals in 94 appearances for them before moving to Olympique Lyonnais at the beginning of the 2018-19 season.

The 23-year-old Frenchman scored 20 goals for Lyon across various competitions last season and also powered them to the round-of-16 in the UEFA Champions League.

Meanwhile, Lukaku is likely to leave Manchester United in the days to come. The Belgian was even pictured training with his former club RSC Anderlecht on Monday, amid reports of strained relations with the Red Devils.

As of this moment, three Serie A clubs – Inter Milan, Juventus and Napoli – are the top teams currently participating in the transfer race for the 26-year-old. According to reports, any team that matches Manchester United’s asking price of £75million will be able to sign the striker this summer.