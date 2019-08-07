Neymar must talk – Pique hopes star returns to Barcelona

Neymar must speak amid reports of a Barcelona return from Paris Saint-Germain, according to Gerard Pique.

Gerard Pique told Neymar to speak if he wants to return to Barcelona as the defender said a deal for the Paris Saint-Germain star was “complicated”.

Neymar is expected to leave the Ligue 1 champions this close season, with Barca – the club he left in a world-record €222million deal two years ago – said to be interested.

Pique would like to see the Brazil forward return to Camp Nou, but accepts it will be hard to complete a deal for the 27-year-old, urging him to speak.

“I think the operation is very complicated. He is a PSG player,” he told a news conference on Tuesday.

“I would be delighted to have him here, although it has to be Neymar who manifests. Of course we talk to him, but it is not appropriate to discuss private conversations.

“It is he who has to go out to talk. He is a star on and off the field.”

Even without Neymar, Barcelona have added the likes of Frenkie de Jong and Antoine Griezmann to their squad from Ajax and Atletico Madrid respectively.

Pique, whose team face Napoli in a friendly in Florida on Wednesday, praised Griezmann and hopes the forward can deliver at Camp Nou.

“Griezmann is a great player and it’s good to have him with us,” the centre-back said.

“We hope he adapts well and can help us win games.”