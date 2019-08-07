Barcelona superstar reveals final verdict on Neymar’s transfer

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Barcelona superstar Gerard Pique revealed that Neymar’s transfer from Paris Saint Germain (PSG) to the La Liga giants this summer, will depend only upon what the Brazilian decides ultimately.

When asked about Neymar and the proposed transfer move, Pique said: “He [Neymar]’s a great player who knows the dressing room, the city, and the Club,” before adding:

“It’s a complicated transaction and it must be he who decides.”

Take a look at Barcelona’s tweet right here:

Neymar’s proposed transfer move from PSG to Barcelona has been one of the most-discussed subjects this summer, as far as the ongoing summer transfer window is concerned.

It all began when the 27-year-old met with Nasser Al-Khelaifi the President of the Parisians and requested him to allow his transfer, reportedly saying that he “should never have left” the Catalans. He even referred to Barcelona as his “home” while speaking with Al-Khelaifi.

The above-mentioned meeting happened during June and later, Barcelona themselves confirmed that Neymar had expressed interest in rejoining them this summer. This was followed by La Liga President Javier Tebas openly admitting that he did not want the Blaugrana to sign the Brazilian as his poor conduct could look bad on the league.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Barcelona Vice President Jordi Cardoner announced that Neymar will not be joining them this summer.

“Neymar? He is not happy at his team but that is a situation that has to be resolved in Paris,” Cardoner was quoted as saying.

He further added: “Today, at this time, we rule out that he can join [Barcelona]. If one day there is a Neymar case, we will talk.”