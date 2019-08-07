Roofe trades Leeds for Kompany’s Anderlecht

Vincent Kompany’s Anderlecht have brought in Kemar Roofe after an outstanding 2018-19 season with Leeds United.

Kemar Roofe has sealed his reported £7million move to Anderlecht, leaving Leeds United after three years at Elland Road.

Roofe has signed a three-year deal in Belgium with Vincent Kompany’s side.

The 26-year-old, who joined Leeds from Oxford United, had played a key role in Marcelo Bielsa’s promotion push last term.

He scored 15 goals in 33 Championship games. However, Roofe suffered a knee injury in February, missing a crucial two months as Leeds slipped into the play-off places.

They were then beaten by Derby County, who lost the play-off final at Wembley to Aston Villa.

Leeds have been linked with Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah and Liverpool’s Ryan Kent as potential replacements.