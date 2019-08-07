Transfer News |

Danilo arrives in Turin ahead of expected Cancelo swap deal

With Joao Cancelo seemingly set for Manchester City, Danilo, heading the other way to Juventus, has arrived in Turin.

Manchester City right-back Danilo has arrived in Turin as the Premier League champions look set to complete a deal with Juventus for Joao Cancelo.

It has been reported City will have to pay £25.7million (€28m) for Portugal defender Cancelo, as well as sending Danilo to the Serie A champions.

Amid claims Cancelo had touched down in Manchester for a medical, Juve posted a clip on their Twitter page of Danilo stepping off a plane in Italy and posing for pictures.

City spent a reported £26.5m to sign Danilo from Real Madrid in 2017, the Brazil international playing 34 times in the Premier League across two seasons.

Cancelo cost Juve €40.4m in 2018 and made 25 Serie A appearances.

