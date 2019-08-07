Transfer News |

Reports: Arsenal set to sign Barcelona star on season-long loan

Barcelona are desperately trying to re-sign Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain and are actively looking to offload players to make way for the Brazilian.

According to various reports, Barcelona were ready to offer Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho plus cash to PSG in a bid to land Neymar. However, it seems that after all, the former Liverpool star might return to the Premier League.

According to reports in L’Equipe, Arsenal have struck a deal to sign the Barcelona star on a season-long loan. The report adds that the Gunners will pay Barcelona a hefty loan fees to land the attacking midfielder.

 

If Arsenal do manage to pull it off, it would be a big signing for the side who are unable to offer Champions League football. It remains to be seen whether the deal comes to fruition.

