OFFICIAL: Arsenal confirm departure of defender after he refused to travel on pre-season

Premier League giants Arsenal have confirmed the departure of former club captain Laurent Koscielny to Ligue 1 side Bordeaux.

The Frenchman had denied travelling on Arsenal’s pre-season tour to force a move away from the club. And with two days left in the Premier League transfer window, the London-based side have confirmed the deal.

The 33-year-old ends a nine-year association with Arsenal after joining the club back in 2010. The deal is believed to be worth £4.6 million.

“We decided to sanction his move to Bordeaux once we agreed acceptable transfer terms,” the Gunners said in a statement.

“We thank Laurent for his contribution to the club and wish him all the best for the future.”