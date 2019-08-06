Reports: Top Barcelona target offered to Real Madrid, Juventus and Manchester United

Barcelona have been desperately trying to get their former star Neymar on board but Paris Saint-Germain aren’t willing to make it all easy for the Catalan giants.

Ever since the feud between PSG and Neymar has become public, Barcelona have been actively trying to re-sign the Brazilian superstar. However, the Paris-based side are holding out for €200 million and aren’t willing to let him leave for anything less.

According to reports in Spanish publication Sport, PSG have offered Neymar to Real Madrid, Juventus and Manchester United. The reports claim that United have turned down the offer to sign him on loan, which even included a €20m loan fee.

Madrid, on the other hand, are yet to make a decision and the report says that manager Zinedine Zidane will have the final say about the matter. Juventus want the Brazilian on board as well but are yet to make an official move.

Caso Neymar, tic-tac❗️❗️

– PSG espera que el Madrid acepte la oferta de ‘cesión con opción a compra (en principio obligada) por menos de 200M€.’

– El PSG lo ofrece y Madrid espera paciente a que Zidane decida.

– Jugador y club blanco ya tienen pacto desde hace meses. — Ignacio Miguélez (@IgnacioMiguelez) August 6, 2019

However, reports in Spain claim that Neymar has his eyes set on a return to Barcelona.