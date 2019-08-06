Reports: Real Madrid agree terms with Champions League winner for sixth summer signing

Real Madrid have been actively looking to add a midfielder to their squad and it seems their search has now come to an end.

Los Blancos have been linked with Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba for the better part of the summer transfer window but the Premier League giant’s reluctance to sell their star midfielder and the high asking price set Madrid off.

There were reports that Madrid have completed the signing of Ajax’s UEFA Champions League mid Donny Van de Beek. However, contrasting reports have now emerged claiming that Madrid have now reached an agreement with Liverpool for the transfer of Fabinho.

Journalist Jose Luis Vergara has made the claim that the former Monaco midfielder will move to Spain. The Champions League winner will sign a five-year contract which will see him stay at the Santiago Bernabeu till 2024.

#EXCLUSIVA | Acuerdo TOTAL entre Real Madrid y Liverpool. 🇧🇷 FABINHO será jugador del #RealMadrid antes del cierre de mercado. Firmará hasta 2024. Más información en los próximos minutos. pic.twitter.com/ig4uNVn11H — José Luis Vergara (@JL_Vergara) August 6, 2019

With only two days remaining in Premier League transfer window, Liverpool would want to sign a replacement as soon as possible. It remains to be seen whether these rumours have any weightage or not!