Revealed: Three players Manchester United targeted as alternative for Harry Maguire

Former Leicester City defender Harry Maguire is now the most expensive defender in the sport. Manchester United sealed his signature for a world-record £80 million fee but everything wasn’t as straightforward.

The Maguire to United rumours kept doing the rounds for over a year before the deal was made official. According to reports in The Athletic, United were once looking at three players who they would want to get on board if the Maguire deal hadn’t gone through.

The report claims that Manchester United were looking at Tottenham Hotspur’s Toby Alderweireld, Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly and Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake as alternatives for Maguire. However, the Red Devils didn’t have to make a move for the aforementioned three names as they managed to complete the deal for the ex-Leicester player.

Maguire joins the Manchester-based club on a six-year deal. He was visibly pleased after completing the move to Old Trafford.

“It’s incredible. It’s a really proud moment for me to join such a big club, I’m really looking forward to it and I can’t wait to get started. Like you said, the first game last season was at Old Trafford – it’s the fixture that I always look for when I’ve been playing in the Premier League, Old Trafford away and now it’s my home, so I can’t wait to get started,” he told the club’s website.