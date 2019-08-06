Reports: Manchester United agree personal terms with Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal teammate

With only two days left in the Premier League transfer market, Manchester United don’t have enough time left to complete all the necessary signings to improve their squad.

While they did announce the signing of Harry Maguire from Leicester City yesterday, it is being widely reported that they might complete a deal or two before the window slams shut. Sporting Lisbon’s Bruno Fernandes is one name who has been linked with Manchester United since the start of the window.

Though reports came out claiming United aren’t in the race for Fernandes, his agent Jorge Mendes reportedly met the club representatives earlier today to discuss a possible move. Now according to La Gazzetta dello Sport’s Nicolo Schira (via Express), the two parties have agreed on personal terms.

The report claims that Fernandes will be earning £106,000-a-week at Old Trafford if he makes the move. Manchester United will have to submit a bid around the £65 million-mark to persuade Sporting into selling their star midfielder.

Tottenham Hotspur are also said to be in the race for the Portuguese, who won the UEFA Nationas League with his national side this year. With only two days left in the transfer window, expect another update about the deal in the coming hours.