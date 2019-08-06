Reports: Paris Saint-Germain want as many as four players to replace Neymar

Paris Saint-Germain have already started preparing for life without Neymar and according to reports, they want four players to fill the Neymar-sized gap in the team.

If reports in the Spanish media are to be believed, Barcelona have included both Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele in their bid to sign Neymar from PSG. While many believe that these two would be enough to replace the outgoing Brazilian winger, there are reports that they want even more players to fill in the Neymar-sized hole.

According to reports in Don Balon, PSG are aiming at replacing Neymar with four players which include Dembele and Coutinho. The third name on their agenda is that of Tottenham Hotspur playmaker Christian Eriksen who is reportedly set for a move away from the club. The report adds that Real Madrid Lucas Vazquez in under PSG’s radar as well.

While the two Barcelona player will come in a swap deal, the move for Eriksen needs to be fast-tracked as there are only two days left in the Premier League window and Spurs might be reluctant to sell him after the window closes. However, if they do manage to sign Giovani Lo Celso, they might as well allow Eriksen to leave.