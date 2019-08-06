Reports: Arsenal turn attention towards French centre-back in desperate attempt to fix defence

With only two more days left in the Premier League transfer window, clubs are desperately trying to close out the deals which they think would improve their squad. Arsenal are one of such clubs who are still in need of reinforcements in certain departments.

With Laurent Koscielny on his way out of the club and Shkodran Mustafi’s suspect form, Arsenal are still looking to add a centre-back to their ranks. They did sign William Saliba from St. Etienne but he was loaned back to the Ligue 1 club for a year.

The Gunners are reportedly interested in Juventus’s Daniele Rugani but the Serie A giants are reluctant to let the defender leave. Therefore, in a desperate attempt to fix their defence with only two days of the transfer window left, Arsenal have turned their attention towards Red Bull Leipzig’s French centre-back Dayot Upamecano, Standard reports.

Arsenal have reportedly made enquiries about the availability of the 20-year-old and an official approach can be expected soon. The Premier League transfer window closes on Friday, 8th August. The Gunners start their PL campaign against Newcastle United on the next day – Saturday, 9th August.

It remains to be seen whether Unai Emery gets another centre-back to play around with or not.