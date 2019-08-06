Reports: Paris Saint-Germain target Real Madrid star as replacement for Barcelona-bound Neymar

Barcelona have been desperately trying to add Neymar to their squad again and are reportedly ready to offer two of their players in a players plus cash deal with Paris Saint-Germain.

If reports in the Spanish media are to be believed, Barcelona have included both Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele in their bid to sign Neymar from PSG. While many believe that these two would be enough to replace the outgoing Brazilian winger, there are reports that they want even more players to fill in the Neymar-sized hole.

According to reports in Don Balon, PSG are aiming at replacing Neymar with four players which include Dembele and Coutinho. The third name on their agenda is that of Tottenham Hotspur playmaker Christian Eriksen who is reportedly set for a move away from the club.

What’s interesting is the fact that Real Madrid’s Lucas Vazquez is on their list as well. They believe the Los Blancos star can be a decent second choice for the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani and want to get him on board, along with the three other names if Neymar leaves.

With the French giants targetting so many names, the last few weeks of the transfer window are surely going to be interesting.