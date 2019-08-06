Reports: Unsettled Real Madrid star in talks to leave club amid interest from former European Champions

According to reports, Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are considering a move for Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale as an alternative for Leroy Sane from Manchester City, amid rumours that the Premier League giants are close to calling off the deal for their star winger.

It has already been understood that Bale is no longer a part of Zinedine Zidane’s plans at the Santiago Bernabeu as a result of several problems like his serious dip in form over the course of the 2018-19 season, along with his frequent injury issues.

However, Bayern Munich have their own voids to fill, as they are currently facing a lot of trouble in attack after the departure of Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben. Kingsley Coman’s injury adds to their woes and as a result, the Bavarians are in dire need of a winger.

It is AS that reports that the Bundesliga giants have now shortlisted Bale as their attacking target, after their bid for Leroy Sane has been reported to be on the verge of getting called off due to the hefty transfer fee of €135million demanded by Manchester City.

In other news, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane was forced to defend Bale last week after he was pictured playing golf while his team-mates were losing in a pre-season friendly.

“You are telling me something that has surely happened. I’m here with my players, and I’m not going to comment on that. I’ve not seen the picture. I’m here with my players, so I can’t say much about that,” the Frenchman said, before adding:

“I hope he’s working well. I’m not going to tell him off or that he’s not allowed to do it. He’s old enough to do what he wants.”

