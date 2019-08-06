Reports: Manchester United star’s family to shift to Spain ahead of Real Madrid switch

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Real Madrid is inching close to completing the signing of Paul Pogba from Manchester United and as a result, Pogba’s brother Florentin and Mathias Pogba are also considering offers from Spanish clubs so that they can continue to stay together.

It is Don Balon that reports that Mathias Pogba has already secured his move to CD Manchego, a club that plays in the tertiary division of the Spanish League, whereas Florentin is all set to accept the offer of Fuenlabrada, a team recently promoted to the Spanish League second division.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, recently tabled a player-plus-cash offer of €30million and James Rodriguez in exchange for Paul Pogba from Manchester United. However, the Red Devils rejected the deal as they believed that Los Blancos’ offer was very small, especially when compared to their own €150million valuation of the Frenchman.

Manchester United enjoyed a very poor campaign in the 2018-19 season as they finished the Premier League at a lowly sixth spot on the table. As a result, they also failed to qualify for next season’s UEFA Champions League – which in turn led to Pogba being unsettled at the club as he is very keen about playing in Europe’s biggest football competition.

This has led the 2018 World Cup winner to consider playing for the La Liga giants, according to the Spanish news agency.