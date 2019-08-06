Reports: Why Manchester United’s move for Paulo Dybala ultimately broke down

Reports suggest that Premier League giants Manchester United would have acquired Juventus ace Paulo Dybala – had it not been for the Argentine’s expensive image rights which are collectively valued to be worth over £15million.

According to Daily Mail, Dybala’s image rights are currently owned by a third party and they had demanded a sum of £15million for Manchester United to purchase the rights instead, as part of the proposed summer move.

Earlier, Manchester United were hoping to sign the Argentine in exchange for Romelu Lukaku. However, the 25-year-old failed to agree on terms with the Red Devils despite being told that he no longer had a future at Juventus.

The Old Trafford side looking to table a direct swap deal between Lukaku and Dybala but the latter’s agent Jorge Antun demanded the huge £15million commission to negotiate the image rights.

Daily Mail further reports that Antun had asked for that fee without any authorisation from the company that actually own Dybala’s image rights, which was not part of any agreement in the above-mentioned deal.

Upon finding out details about the agent’s commission, United ‘s representatives who were planning to fly out to Turin to fix the deal, decided against it. They apparently even decided to cancel the flight they had already booked.