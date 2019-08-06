Reports: Champions League star’s contract renewal talks stall as Manchester United come calling

AFC Ajax’s David Neres was all set for a contract extension with his club until last week, but the latest reports suggest that the renewal talks have stalled thanks to Manchester United’s newfound interest in the forward.

According to Jorge Nicola of ESPN Brazil, the Red Devils have offered a sum of €50million for the Brazilian who impressed with the Dutch club in the 2018-19 season, especially in the Champions League.

Neres was one of Ajax’s biggest stars last season as they completed a domestic double by winning both the Eredivisie and the KNVB Cup. However, the greatest achievement was reaching the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League, where they defeated heavyweights like Real Madrid in the round-of-16 and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus in the quarter-final.

ESPN Brazil further reports that this is the second time that Neres’ contract renewal talks with Ajax have halted, in the past seven days. Though Manchester United have offered €50million for him as mentioned above, Ajax have reportedly warned the Premier League club that they do not intend to sell the player for less than €70million.

Both clubs are yet to make a final decision regarding the sale and Manchester United are likely to continue expressing keenness on the forward, according to the Brazilian news agency.