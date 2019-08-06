Reports: Manchester United in talks with €70million rated Paul Pogba replacement as agent arrives in England

According to various sources, Manchester United have entered talks with Bruno Fernandes’ agent after he arrived in England to close the deal for the Portuguese footballer worth €70million for his current employers Sporting CP.

It is a Portuguese publication CMJournal.pt that reports that Fernandes’ agent Jorge Mendes met United representatives at Manchester on Monday, so as to secure the signing on the player’s behalf. While further details are yet to be revealed, it has also been claimed that the Red Devils are indeed close to acquiring the 24-year-old’s services ahead of the new season.

So far, United have already signed three stars – Daniel James for £15million, Aaron Wan-Bissaka for £50million and last but never the least, Harry Maguire who completed his switch from Leicester City on Monday, for a world record fee of £80million.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the manager of Manchester United is now reported to be interested in one or two midfield signings this summer, as he is keen to replace Paul Pogba who may be on his way to La Liga giants Real Madrid soon.

The Norwegian wants to execute a complete overhaul of the squad so that he can help the club challenge for the Premier League title and thereby regain entry to the Champions League.