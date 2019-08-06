WATCH: Barcelona President reacts to fans calling for Neymar’s signing

Barcelona fans were at their cheeky best on Saturday at the Camp Nou and some of them even called out to club President Josep Maria Bartomeu and asked for the signing of Neymar from PSG, once they had his attention.

Watch the video here:

😬😂 😬😂 Posted by Viva Barca on Sunday, 4 August 2019

As you can see, fans can be heard calling “Bartomeu! Bartomeu!” before the Barcelona President turns to face the direction of the calls.

Fans then chanted for Neymar’s signing, to which Bartomeu responded with a wide grin before picking up his phone to call someone.

A sign of things to come?

However, it may not be the case, if Barcelona Vice President Jordi Cardoner’s words are to be taken into account.

Speaking in an interview with TV3, Cardoner admitted his knowledge of Neymar being unhappy at Paris Saint Germain (PSG), but at the same time, he added that it is something that the Parisians will have to sort out themselves.

“Neymar? He is not happy at his team but that is a situation that has to be resolved in Paris,” the Barca Vice President was quoted as saying.

He further added: “Today, at this time, we rule out that he can join [Barcelona]. If one day there is a Neymar case, we will talk.”