Reports: Manchester United closing in on signing Champions League finalist as Paul Pogba replacement

According to reports, Manchester United are trying to force a move for Tottenham Hotspur’s Christian Eriksen, as a replacement for Paul Pogba who could move to Real Madrid this summer.

The summer transfer window closes on Thursday and hence it does not look like United have a lot of time in their hands to close the deal, nevertheless, it is Daily Mail that reports that the Red Devils are trying hard to sign the star midfielder before the transfer window slams shut.

Earlier, Eriksen was a target for Real Madrid as well but the deal was called off after the 27-year-old had a poor outing in the 2018-19 Champions League final against Liverpool.

The Reds defeated Tottenham 2-0 to claim their sixth European title in history and Eriksen’s lacklustre performance in the match meant that he was no longer considered by the La Liga giants.

According to the English news agency, representatives of Eriksen are now “hopeful of negotiating a move” and those close to the player revealed on Monday that he is currently at the top of Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s wishlist.

Meanwhile, United themselves are working to finalise their deals before the new Premier League season starts this weekend, but according to Daily Mail, they will have until September 2 to negotiate sales, including that of Paul Pogba who may join Real Madrid as mentioned in the beginning.

Manchester United are yet to arrive at a final decision regarding Eriksen, but it is being reported that they will make a move for him in the days to come.