Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo’s strike partner at Juventus rejects Manchester United switch in favour of PSG

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Juventus star Paulo Dybala has rejected the chance to move to Manchester United, also indicating that he would rather remain with the Serie A giants or else, move to Ligue 1 club Paris Saint Germain (PSG).

It is Italian journalist Nicolo Schira who tweeted on Tuesday, that Paulo Dybala “would like to stay at Juventus” but in case of a move, he prefers PSG and not Manchester United, as his next destination.

Check out Schira’s tweet right here:

Paulo #Dybala – in caso di addio alla #Juventus (lui vorrebbe restare – preferisce la destinazione #PSG a quella rappresentata dal #ManchesterUnited. Contatti positivi tra Leonardo e il suo agente Antun. #calciomercato — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) August 5, 2019

As you can see, the tweet also claims that PSG’s Sporting Director Leonardo has already made a “positive contact” with Jorge Antun, the agent of the Juventus star.

Meanwhile, talks between the Bianconeri and Manchester United for the sale of Romelu Lukaku are still going on and the Italian giants continue to express interest in the Belgian striker. As we know by now, Juventus had previously tabled a swap deal – in which they offered Dybala to the Red Devils in exchange for Lukaku.

Based on recent developments, it now looks like the above deal is off, with the Argentine not interested in moving to the Premier League club.

Paulo Dybala led Juventus to the Serie A title in 2017-18 with 22 goals to his name, but performed poorly in the season that followed, as a certain Cristiano Ronaldo joined the club and became their new superstar.

In the 2018-19 season, the 25-year-old could manage only six goals – which further sparked rumours that he is unsettled at the club.