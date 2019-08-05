Reports: Chelsea close to offloading unwanted duo after Frank Lampard decision

Chelsea were handed a transfer ban by FIFA for the 2019/20 season, restricting them from signing players until next summer. As a result, new Blues’ boss Frank Lampard decided to give his entire squad a whirl by taking them on pre-season. However, two have failed to impress the Englishman and are set for an exit.

According to several reports, Chelsea are set to offload Danny Drinkwater and Tiemoue Bakayoko. Rumours previously stated that boss Frank Lampard had decided to trim the pair from his squad and even left them at home for the friendly against Borussia Monchengladbach.

As a result, both players are set to leave Stamford Bridge, albeit on a loan.

There is English interest for Danny Drinkwater, with Brighton interested in taking him on loan for the 2019/20 season, reports The Sun. Meanwhile, Tiemoue Bakayoko is attracting interest from Turkey and as per the Evening Standard, is set to move to Galatasaray on a temporary deal.

Chelsea begin their Premier League campaign on August 11, 2019 against Manchester United and are likely to finalize their squad before then.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 4/5; This had been coming. Chelsea boss Frank Lampard decided to take both Drinkwater and Bakayoko with him on pre-season but the pair failed to impress the Englishman. As a result, it won’t be of any surprise if both players are moved on before the English deadline. And it looks like that that is exactly what is going to happen in this case.