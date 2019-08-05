Reports: Juventus star leaves training ground to complete move to Manchester City

Juventus have been in talks to sell a few of their players this summer. The Bianconeri have depth in every department and are now trying to streamline their squad before the start of the season. One of their stars could be on his way soon to Manchester.

According to sports journalist Fabrizio Romano, Juventus star Joao Cancelo has left the training centre as he gets ready to move to Manchester City. The Portugal right-back is expected to sign for the Citizens in a few days, with Danilo heading the other way.

City are expected to pay €30 Million plus Danilo for Cancelo, bringing the total value to roughly €60 Million.

João Cancelo has just left Juventus training center. He’s ready to become a new Manchester City player – the swap with Danilo (+30M€ to Juventus) is set to be completed as said on last days. 🔵 #Juve #MCFC #ManCity #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 5, 2019

Meanwhile, Manchester City are also said to be preparing for a potentially Leroy Sane departure, by preparing a move for Real Sociedad forward Mikel Oyarzabal. The potential deal for Oyarzabal and Cancelo are set to go down to the wire with the transfer deadline fast approaching.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 4/5; Not quite there yet but almost done! Manchester City have moved quickly since reigniting their interest in Joao Cancelo. And the Citizens can now rest easy after securing one of Europe’s best full-backs for a relatively small fee. Meanwhile, City also get to offload Danilo, who has been a hit-and-miss signing for them.

This deal should go through barring any last-minute complications.