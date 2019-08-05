Reports: Manchester United lose out on two key targets after failure to reach agreement

Manchester United turned on their afterburners in the final few weeks of the transfer window. The Red Devils were linked with a plethora of players and even ended up signing Harry Maguire. However, they have reportedly missed out on two other key targets after failing to reach an agreement.

According to the Daily Mail, Manchester United are unlikely to sign either Paulo Dybala or Mario Mandzukic before the transfer window shuts down. The Red Devils were unable to reach an agreement with Dybala, thus scuppering a complicated three-man deal.

Reports earlier had suggested that the Old Trafford outfit was interested in swapping Romelu Lukaku for Paulo Dybala. Mario Mandzukic’s name was thrown into the potential transfer as well, the United seemingly interested.

However, the Red Devils could not reach an agreement with Dybala on personal terms, which in turn led to the entire deal collapsing.

Manchester United did, however, get one of their key transfer targets over the line, with Harry Maguire signing a six-year contract earlier today.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 4/5; The deal for Paulo Dybala looked dead after a while. However, the club had retained an interest in Mario Mandzukic despite that. Nevertheless, it looks like a deal for both the strikers are off, barring any late miracles.